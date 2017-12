Dec 20 (Reuters) - AHLI UNITED BANK BSC:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE INCORPORATION OF WHOLLY OWNED CLOSED JOINT STOCK COMPANY AHLI UNITED BANK (BAHRAIN)‍​

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CAPITALISATION OF NEW UNIT BY TRANSFERRING BANK‘S EXISTING ASSETS AND LIABILITIES TO NEW UNIT

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CONVERSION OF BANK'S EXISTING RETAIL BANKING LICENSE TO CONVENTIONAL WHOLESALE BANKING LICENSE