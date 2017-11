BRIEF-Ahli United Bank seeks shareholders nod for establishment of a retail business unit

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank Bsc

* CALLS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON DEC 20 TO APPROVE ESTABLISHMENT OF A WHOLLY OWNED UNIT IN BAHRAIN

* SAYS NEW UNIT TO OPERATE AS A CONVENTIONAL RETAIL BANK

* SAYS NEW UNIT TO OPERATE OTHER ACTIVITIES AS APPROVED BY C. BANK AND MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY, COMMERCER AND TOURISM

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL FOR TRANSFER OF BANK‘S GROUP OF ASSTS AND LIABILITIES, EITHER CONVENTIONAL OR ISLAMIC COMPLIANT, TO NEW UNIT

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL FOR CONVERTING BANK'S CURRENT RETAIL LICENSE TO CONVENTIONAL WHOLESALE LICENSE