BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize Q2 net income increases by 68.2 pct to 355 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

* Q2 NET INCOME INCREASED BY 68.2% TO €355 MILLION (UP 66.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)‍​

* Q2 PRO FORMA UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY €64 MILLION TO €626 MILLION, UP 11.4%

* Q2 NET SALES INCREASED BY 67.3% TO €16.1 BILLION (UP 64.6% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* Q2 FREE CASH FLOW OF €400 MILLION, GUIDANCE OF €1.6 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017 REITERATED

* FOR THE FULL YEAR, WE EXPECT THAT THE UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE GROUP WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* FOR THE FULL YEAR, REITERATES NET SYNERGY TARGET OF €220 MILLION, INCLUDING €22 MILLION REALIZED IN 2016

* EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW OF €1.6 BILLION FOR THE FULL YEAR AFTER €1.8 BILLION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* PRO FORMA NET SALES AT AHOLD USA WERE UNCHANGED IN THE SECOND QUARTER AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES‍​

* FY INTEGRATION COSTS EXPECTED AT €380 MILLION, AND AN ADDITIONAL €70 MILLION ONE TIME CHARGE IS EXPECTED RELATED TO SETUP OF BRAND-CENTRIC ORGANIZATION IN US

* CONTINUES TO INVEST IN ECOMMERCE, INCREASING WAREHOUSE CAPACITY, AND EXPECT NET CONSUMER ONLINE SALES OF €2.8 BILLION IN 2017

* Q2 NETHERLANDS NET SALES EUR 3.43 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.27 BLN YR AGO

* IS WELL ON TRACK TO REALIZE NET CONSUMER ONLINE SALES OF NEARLY €5 BILLION IN 2020

* IN NETHERLANDS PRO FORMA NET SALES OF €3,424 MILLION IN Q2, INCREASED BY 5.6% COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR‍​

* IN BELGIUM IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES WERE €1,258 MILLION, UP 0.2% VERSUS LAST YEAR‍​

* IN Q2 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES AT DELHAIZE AMERICA INCREASED BY 1.2% TO €3,989 MILLION AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* Q2 CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE NET SALES EUR 1.44 BILLION VERSUS EUR 440 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE (CSE) IN Q2 PRO FORMA NET SALES INCREASED BY 3.9% TO €1,439 MILLION AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES‍​

* Q2 GROSS PROFIT EUR 4.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.63 BILLION YEAR AGO

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO DELIVERING NET SYNERGIES OF €500 MILLION IN 2019‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)