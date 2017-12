Dec 29 (Reuters) - Aid Partners Technology Holdings Ltd :

* HO GILBERT CHI HANG RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍QIAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍CHAN SUET NGAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍HU KENNETH APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: