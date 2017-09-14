FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 14, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in a month

BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

* AIG - ‍Adjustments resulted from declaration by board of directors of AIG on August 2, 2017 of a dividend of $0.32 per share​

* AIG - Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.1299 per share from $44.1593 per share​

* AIG - ‍Number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.020 from 1.019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.