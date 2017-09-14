BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

Sept 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

* AIG - ‍Adjustments resulted from declaration by board of directors of AIG on August 2, 2017 of a dividend of $0.32 per share​

* AIG - Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.1299 per share from $44.1593 per share​

* AIG - ‍Number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.020 from 1.019​