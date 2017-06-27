FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-AIG entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement
#Bonds News
June 27, 2017 / 6:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-AIG entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - AIG:

* Entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement among co, unit borrowers party thereto & lenders - SEC filing

* Fourth amended credit agreement provides for a five-year total commitment of $4.5 billion

* Fourth amended credit agreement amends and restates AIG's third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of November 5, 2015

* Under circumstances in fourth amended credit agreement, aggregate commitments may be increased by up to $500 million

* As of June 27, 2017, there are no borrowings or letters of credit outstanding under fourth amended credit agreement

* Letters of credit issued under fourth amended credit agreement will be used to support reinsurance operations of AIG's insurance subsidiaries Source text: (bit.ly/2tkkn2b) Further company coverage:

