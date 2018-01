BRIEF-AIG Says Validus To Pay Termination Fee Of $162 Mln‍​ If Merger Terminated Under Some Conditions

Jan 22 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG SAYS IF VALIDUS MERGER TERMINATED, IN SOME CONDITIONS, VALIDUS TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY AIG A TERMINATION FEE OF $162 MLN‍​ - SEC FILING

* AIG - VALIDUS DEAL TO BE NEUTRAL TO BOOK VALUE, MODESTLY DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE WITH “REASONABLE PAYBACK PERIOD”

* AIG - WILL EVALUATE FUNDING ALTERNATIVES‍​ FOR VALIDUS DEAL PRIOR TO CLOSING

* AIG - VALIDUS DEAL MAY ACCELERATE UTILIZATION OF EXISTING AIG DTAS