2 months ago
BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr
June 19, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Aileron Therapeutics Inc

* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing

* Aileron Therapeutics says will use IPO net proceeds together with existing cash about $7.0 million to fund ongoing clinical trials of ALRN-6924

* Aileron Therapeutics says will use IPO net proceeds together with existing cash about $30-$35 million to fund potential expansion of ongoing clinical trials of ALRN-6924 Source: (bit.ly/2sOrbEi) Further company coverage:

