Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aim1 Ventures Inc:

* AIM1 VENTURES SAYS ENTERED INTO LETTER OF INTENT TO COMPLETE A QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION LTD

* AIM1 VENTURES INC - PURSUANT TO TRANSACTION, COMPANY WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SECURITIES OF JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION LTD

* AIM1 VENTURES - DEAL ‍IS EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A 3-CORNERED AMALGAMATION & CONSTITUTE A REVERSE TAKEOVER OF CO BY JWC‘S SHAREHOLDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: