Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* AIMCO ANNOUNCES ACCRETIVE ACQUISITION OF BENT TREE APARTMENT COMMUNITY, FAIRFAX VA

* ‍ACQUIRED BENT TREE APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA FOR $160 MILLION​

* DEAL ‍RESULTING IN EXPECTED $0.01 PER SHARE INCREASE TO ADJUSTED FFO IN FIRST 12 MONTHS OF OWNERSHIP​