BRIEF-Aimia reports Q2 loss per share $0.19

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc-

* Aimia reports second quarter 2017 results

* Aimia Inc- ‍2017 guidance maintained​

* Qtrly gross billings of $520.3 million, down 6.3% on a constant currency basis including impact of divestitures

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $470.5 million versus $525.4 million​

* Aimia Inc - mark grafton will be appointed chief financial officer of Aimia Inc. With effect from September 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17‍​

* Aimia Inc - company’s ongoing process to simplify business will result in a further streamlining of business into two operating divisions

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16, revenue view c$487.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$0.88, revenue view c$2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aimia Inc says streamlining change is expected to result in a significant reduction in divisional overheads and corporate costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: