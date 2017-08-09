BRIEF-Aimia reports Q2 loss per share $0.19

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc-
* Aimia reports second quarter 2017 results
* Aimia Inc- 2017 guidance maintained
* Qtrly gross billings of $520.3 million, down 6.3% on a constant currency basis including impact of divestitures
* Qtrly total revenue $470.5 million versus $525.4 million
* Aimia Inc - mark grafton will be appointed chief financial officer of Aimia Inc. With effect from September 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Aimia Inc - company's ongoing process to simplify business will result in a further streamlining of business into two operating divisions
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16, revenue view c$487.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$0.88, revenue view c$2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aimia Inc says streamlining change is expected to result in a significant reduction in divisional overheads and corporate costs