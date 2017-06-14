FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​
#Bonds News
June 14, 2017

BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* Aimia provides update on dividends

* Aimia Inc ‍board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares​

* Aimia Inc - ‍board of directors has also suspended payment of dividends on its series 1, series 2 and series 3 cumulative rate reset preferred shares​

* Aimia Inc - ‍has been in active discussions with various parties with a view to securing new long-term commercial and strategic relationships post-2020​

* Aimia Inc - ‍also making progress on its plan to remove a further $70 million of costs from company through its business review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

