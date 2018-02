Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - COMMENCED OFFERING OF UP TO $150 MILLION SHARES

* AIMMUNE - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ONGOING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF AR101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: