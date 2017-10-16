BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics collaborates to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces clinical collaboration to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍regeneron will sponsor trial, with Aimmune to provide clinical supply of AR101 and food challenge materials​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍clinical collaboration will include formation of an Aimmune-Regeneron/Sanofi joint development committee​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍planned phase 2 clinical trial to study AR101 is expected to begin in 2018​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍trial design will test potential to achieve sustained unresponsiveness to peanut following treatment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: