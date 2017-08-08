FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.65
August 8, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.65

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍looking forward to completing our core phase 3 Palisade trial around end of this year; continue to anticipate sharing topline results in Q1 2018​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $237.3 million at June 30, 2017, compared to $282.5 million at December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

