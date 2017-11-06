BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics says ‍CEO Stephen Dilly plans to retire by end of 2018​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results and planned retirement of CEO by the end of 2018
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - CEO Stephen Dilly plans to retire by end of 2018
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - Aimmune will initiate a search for a successor CEO
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - Dilly will continue as Aimmune’s CEO until his replacement joins company and will be available through a transition period
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc qtrly on a per share basis, net loss for quarter was $0.63
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - expects last double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge in phase 3 palisade trial of ar101 will be conducted in Dec. 2017
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $212.0 million at Sept 30, 2017, compared to $282.5 million at december 31, 2016
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - top-line data from phase 3 palisade trial of ar101 will be available in q1 of 2018