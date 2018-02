Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aims Amp Capital Industrial Reit :

* ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT (DPU) OF 2.62 CENTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* Q3 ‍NET PROPERTY INCOME S$19.233 MILLION VERSUS S$19.789 MILLION​

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$28.9 MILLION VERSUS S$ 30.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: