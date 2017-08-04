FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
BRIEF-Air Canada CEO sells block of shares for investment diversification, estate planning
August 4, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Air Canada CEO sells block of shares for investment diversification, estate planning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* Air Canada CEO sells block of shares for investment diversification, estate planning and charitable giving

* Air Canada - ‍Calin Rovinescu, President and CEO, has sold 1.6 million Class B voting shares in a block trade to a financial institution​

* Air Canada - Rovinescu plans to use proceeds from sale of shares for investment diversification, estate planning and to fund his family foundation

* Air Canada - ‍rovinescu continues to own "substantial" equity interest in co through remaining holdings of Class B voting shares, other securities​

