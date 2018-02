Feb 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada Pilots Association:

* AIR CANADA PILOTS ASSOCIATION ELECTS NEW CHAIR OF GOVERNING COUNCIL

* ‍AIR CANADA PILOTS ASSOCIATION - ELECTED MATT HOGAN AS CHAIR AT A SPECIAL MEETING OF ITS MASTER ELECTED COUNCIL​

* ‍AIR CANADA PILOTS ASSOCIATION SAYS MATT HOGAN‘S ONE-YEAR TERM WILL RUN FROM MARCH 1, 2018 UNTIL MARCH 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: