BRIEF-Air China And Air Canada Expand Strategic Cooperation

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* AIR CHINA AND AIR CANADA EXPAND STRATEGIC COOPERATION, STRENGTHENING CANADA-CHINA NETWORK IN ADVANCE OF FULL JOINT VENTURE

* - AIR CHINA TO PLACE ITS CODE ON AIR CANADA‘S NEW DAILY MONTREAL-SHANGHAI FLIGHT

* - AIR CHINA TO ALSO PLACE ITS CODE ON AIR CANADA‘S FLIGHTS FROM VANCOUVER TO VICTORIA, KELOWNA, SASKATOON, AND REGINA

* SAYS ‍EXPANDED CODESHARE COOPERATION IS PLANNED TO COME INTO EFFECT IN APRIL 2018​

* - CO TO PLACE CODE ON AIR CHINA‘S FLIGHTS BETWEEN BEIJING & ZHENGZHOU, XIAMEN, SHENZHEN & NANJING, AIR CHINA‘S FLIGHT BETWEEN MONTREAL-HAVANA

* - BOTH CARRIERS HAVE ALSO IMPLEMENTED AN EXPANDED LOUNGE AGREEMENT