BRIEF-Air France-KLM says capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines approved

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM statement says:

* Air France-KLM says regulatory approvals of completion of capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines

* Air France-KLM announces satisfaction of conditions precedent relating to regulatory approvals in U.S and Brazil for completion of capital increases reserved to china eastern airlines and delta air lines.

* These capital increases, announced on 27 july 2017, have been approved by general meeting of shareholders on 4 september 2017.

* As a result, settlement of reserved capital increases and admission on regulated market of euronext paris and amsterdam of related new shares will occur on Oct. 3, 2017.

* Through this transaction, delta air lines and china eastern airlines set up a very long term partnership with Air France-KLM by taking each a 10 pct stake in Air France-Klm’s share capital for a total amount of 751 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)