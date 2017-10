Aug 14 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of additional new Boeing 787 Dreamliner with Aeromexico

* Long term lease agreement with Aeromexico for one additional new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with General Electric engines​

* Aircraft is from ALC's order book with Boeing and will be Aeromexico's fourth new 787-9 lease from ALC​