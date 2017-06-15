FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 15, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc-

* Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America for a new industrial gas plant in upstate New York

* Air products and Chemicals Inc - approximate capital investment of $60 million will be made in new facility

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - ‍new plant, will be constructed and operated by air products with commercial status targeted for december 2018​

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new facility will be built at site of an existing air products plant already located in glenmont

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new plant will also significantly increase amount of liquid argon available to air products

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc- products produced at new facility will service New York and new england regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.