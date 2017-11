Nov 14 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* Air Products extends term of Seifi Ghasemi as chairman, president and chief executive officer

* Air Products - ‍entered amended and restated employment agreement with Air Products’ chairman, president and ceo, Seifi Ghasemi​

* Air Products - ‍new agreement extends Ghasemi’s term through September 30, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: