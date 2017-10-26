FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Air Products reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.15 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Air Products reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.15 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* Air Products reports very strong fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 sales $2.203 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.13 billion

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.76 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.16

* Says fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS of $6.31

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.85 to $7.05

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $6.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be in range of $1 to $1.2 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.