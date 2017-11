Nov 14 (Reuters) - Air T Inc

* Air T, Inc. reports unaudited second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $48.86 million

* Air T Inc - ‍order backlog for ground equipment sales was $20,400,000 million at September 30, 2017, as compared to $2,800,000 million at March 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: