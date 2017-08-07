FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group qtrly ‍revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 mln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group qtrly ‍revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Qtrly ‍revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 million compared to last year​

* ‍Expects that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2017 will be approximately $260 million​

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.91; qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.21

* ‍For FY2017, atsg projects capital expenditures of approximately $335 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $236.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.