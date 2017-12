Dec 18 (Reuters) - Airbnb:

* AIRBNB SAYS THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 WAS “STRONGEST QUARTER IN HISTORY OF” CO - CONF CALL

* AIRBNB SAYS “WE‘LL BE PROFITABLE THIS YEAR AS MEASURED BY EBITDA” - CONF CALL

* AIRBNB SAYS “WE‘VE SEEN SUBSTANTIAL GAINS IN CHINA” - CONF CALL

* AIRBNB SAYS THE NUMBER OF GUEST ARRIVALS IN AIRBNB LISTINGS IN CHINA HAS GROWN A 170 PERCENT OVER THE LAST YEAR - CONF CALL