BRIEF-Airbnb to broaden customer support operations within China

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc-
* Airbnb - announcing three new commitments to build upon momentum in China
* Airbnb says over the next 12 months, co to broaden customer support operations within China, hiring 150 staffers
* Airbnb - in 2018, Airbnb will open operations in key Chinese cities and regions including Shanghai, Sichuan and Guangdong
* Airbnb - further investing in customer service coverage across the social platforms "most important" in China, like WeChat and Weibo Source: (bit.ly/2hlEd8A)