Jan 3 (Reuters) - Airborne Wireless Network:

* AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF KEVIN L. SPENCE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK - ‍ON DEC 28, 2017, BOARD NAMED KEVIN L. SPENCE AS COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JAN 3, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: