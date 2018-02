Feb 8 (Reuters) - AIRBUS:

* SAYS WINS 20 GROSS AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN JAN

* SAYS WINS 15 NET AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN JAN

* SAYS DELIVERS 27 AIRCRAFT IN JAN

* SAYS DELIVERS 4 A350 AIRCRAFT IN JAN Source text : bit.ly/2nU28vh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)