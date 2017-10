Aug 4 (Reuters) - AIRBUS:

* SAYS WINS 252 GROSS AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN JAN-JULY

* SAYS WINS 205 NET AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN JAN-JULY

* SAYS DELIVERS 36 A350 AIRCRAFT IN JAN-JULY

* SAYS DELIVERS 7 A380 AIRCRAFT IN JAN-JULY

* SAYS DELIVERS 353 AIRCRAFT IN JAN-JULY Source text: bit.ly/2tN5SCZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)