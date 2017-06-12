FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aircastle names Michael Inglese as CEO
June 12, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aircastle names Michael Inglese as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd:

* Aircastle announces senior management transition and changes to board of directors

* Aircastle Ltd- Michael Inglese has been named chief executive officer and was appointed to board of directors.

* Aircastle Ltd- Ron Wainshal will step aside to focus on his health and recovery

* Aircastle Ltd- board also promoted Aaron Dahlke to chief financial officer and interim chief accounting officer of company

* Aircastle Ltd- these management changes are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

