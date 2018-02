Feb 9 (Reuters) - Airgain Inc:

* AIRGAIN APPOINTS ANIL DORADLA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AIRGAIN INC - DORADLA WILL SUCCEED LEO JOHNSON, WHO WILL REMAIN AT AIRGAIN AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: