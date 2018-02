Feb 6 (Reuters) - Airgain Inc:

* AIRGAIN SAYS ON JAN 31, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AIRGAIN INC - AMENDED LOAN AGREEMENT MODIFIED ORIGINAL AGREEMENT TO INCREASE AMOUNT AVAILABLE AMOUNT UNDER REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO $10.0 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2nOHixj] Further company coverage: