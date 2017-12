Dec 27 (Reuters) - AirMedia Group Inc:

* AIRMEDIA ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* AIRMEDIA GROUP INC - ENTERED INTO A TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH AIRMEDIA HOLDINGS LTD. AND AIRMEDIA MERGER COMPANY LIMITE

* AIRMEDIA GROUP INC - ‍NO TERMINATION FEES WILL BE PAYABLE BY EITHER PARTY

* AIRMEDIA SAYS ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ANNOUNCED MERGER AGREEMENT IF GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WOULD NOT BE COMPLETED BY DEC 31