BRIEF-Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction

June 28 (Reuters) - Airmedia Group Inc

* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction

* Airmedia Group Inc- special committee is evaluating revised proposal with assistance of its financial and legal advisors

* Airmedia Group Inc - special committee of board received proposed amendment from Herman Guo Man Dan Shao and Qing Xu

* Airmedia Group- merger agreement amendment no. 3 extends termination date to July 31, 2017 so as to give special committee sufficient time to consider revised proposal

* Says ‍special committee received proposed amendment to merger agreement from buyer group on May 23, 2017​

* Airmedia Group - under terms, either co or parent could terminate merger agreement if merger contemplated by deal not been completed by June 30, 2017

* Airmedia - special committee received revised proposal from buyers on May 23 to buy co shares not already owned by them for $4.00/ADS or $2.00/share in cash