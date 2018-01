Jan 2 (Reuters) - AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY aIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG: AIROPACK EXERCISES ITS OPTION TO SETTLE THE PURCHASE PRICE OF IP FOR A FIXED AMOUNT

* AIROPACK HAS NOW EXERCISED ITS OPTION TO SETTLE THE PURCHASE PRICE OF THE IP FOR THE AFOREMENTIONED AMOUNT OF EUR 24.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)