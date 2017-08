BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group secures funding to double its manufacturing capacity

June 21 (Reuters) - AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG

* EQS-ADHOC: AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG SECURES FUNDING TO DOUBLE ITS MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

* SECURED FUNDING TO BEGIN DOUBLING ITS MANUFACTURING CAPACITY TO 200 MILLION PIECES OF AIROPACK ANNUALLY

* UPSCALING PROCESS WILL START BY END OF 2017

* INCREASE OF INSTALLED CAPACITY TO 100 MILLION PIECES ANNUALLY IS TARGETED BY END 2017

* FURTHER MODULAR EXPANSION OF INSTALLED CAPACITY TO 200 MILLION PIECES ANNUALLY OVER COURSE OF 2018