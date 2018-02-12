BRIEF-Airtel And Hotstar Announce Strategic Partnership

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* AIRTEL AND HOTSTAR ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* BHARTI AIRTEL SAYS HOTSTAR'S CATALOGUE OF SHOWS AND MOVIES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR FREE TO ALL AIRTEL MOBILE CUSTOMERS VIA AIRTEL TV APP Source text - Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, and Hotstar, India's largest premium streaming platform today announced a strategic partnership to bring exciting digital content from Hotstar's portfolio to Airtel customers. This will further expand Airtel TV app's wide range of offerings and expand the footprint for Hotstar's content across Airtel's large mobile customer base.