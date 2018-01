Jan 19 (Reuters) - AISIN SEIKI Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a JV named as Fenox Venture Company XX, L.P, with partners, in February

* JV will be capitalized at $50.5 mln, and co will own a 49.5 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8ietEc

