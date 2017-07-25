FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders
July 25, 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Aixtron Se

* Says 2017 revenues and order intake guidance raised

* On track to return to profitability in 2018

* Q2 revenue 60.6 million eur

* Q2 EBIT loss 11.3 million eur

* Q2 net loss 11.4 million eur

* Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros

* Says now expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between eur 210 million and 230 million

* Says expects to achieve a positive free cash flow in 2017 and a positive EBIT for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

