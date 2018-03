March 2 (Reuters) - Aj Advance Technology Pcl:

* 2017 LOSS FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 312 MILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS 11.8 MILLION BAHT

* 2017 TOTAL INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 682.4 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 1.10 BILLION BAHT