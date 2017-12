Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture AJINOMOTO NONGSHIM FOODS CO LTD in South Korea, jointly with South Korean firm Nongshim Co Ltd

* JV will be mainly engaged in powder soup manufacturing business

* JV will be capitalized at 13 billion won (about 1.3 billion yen), and the company and Nongshim will own a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in it respectively

