Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc

* Says co plans to build a new plant for manufacturing and packaging seasonings and other products on the premises of co’s Tokai Plant, in accordance with the details announced in co’s Sept. 29, 2017 press release

* Says investment amount of about 15 billion yen in total

* Says construction will be started in November 2017 and be completed in second half of fiscal 2019

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8D2Dc4

