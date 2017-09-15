BRIEF-AK Steel Holding enters into an amended and restated $1.35 billion secured revolving credit facility

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp

* AK Steel Holding Corp- On September 13, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated $1.35 billion, five-year senior secured revolving credit facility

* AK Steel Holding -‍ Credit facility includes a $1.285 billion asset-based revolving facility and a $65.0 million “first-in, last-out” asset-based facility​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - Amended and restated credit facility’s revolving credit line may be increased by up to $400.0 million - SEC filing

* AK Steel Holding Corp- Amended and restated credit facility matures on September 13, 2022 - SEC filing