BRIEF-AK Steel Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.34

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ak Steel:

* ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES $1.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.44 BILLION

* HOLDING CORP - AVERAGE SELLING PRICE PER FLAT-ROLLED STEEL TON FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 4% FROM Q4 OF 2016 TO $1,024 PER TON

* HOLDING CORP - ‍RECORDED A LIFO CHARGE OF $5.1 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, AS COMPARED TO A LIFO CREDIT OF $7.5 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 201​

* HOLDING CORP - ‍FLAT-ROLLED STEEL SHIPMENTS DECLINED TO 1.33 MILLION TONS FOR Q4 OF 2017 FROM 1.38 MILLION TONS IN PRIOR-YEAR Q4​

* Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE CHARGES OF $88.4 MILLION FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENTS & REDUCTION IN VALUE OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS FROM U.S. TAX LEGISLATION​

* HOLDING - ‍INCOME TAX EXPENSE FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDES A $32.1 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE, OR $0.10 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* HOLDING CORP - ‍RECOGNIZED A NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $0.24 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QUARTER PRIMARILY RELATED TO ASHLAND WORKS HOT END​

* HOLDING - ‍ASHLAND WORKS HOT END REMAINS ON TEMPORARY IDLE & NO DETERMINATION MADE AT THIS TIME REGARDING LONG-TERM STATUS OF OPERATIONS​

* HOLDING CORP - ‍NOW BELIEVES IT IS LESS LIKELY THAT ASHLAND WORKS HOT END WILL RESTART IN NEAR TERM​