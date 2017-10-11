BRIEF-Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍expects acquisition to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings in fiscal Q4 and 2018​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍dilutive impact in fiscal Q4 of 2017 is expected to be approximately $0.05, and approximately $0.11 for fiscal 2018​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive in 2019​

* Akamai Technologies - reiterates intention to manage co's FY EBITDA margins within its previously stated range of mid-30s while it integrates Nominum​