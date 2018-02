BRIEF-Akamai Reports Q4 EPS $0.11

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* AKAMAI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.11 AND NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.69

* REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS $663 MILLION, AN 8 PCT INCREASE OVER Q4 2016 REVENUE OF $616 MILLION

* MEDIA DELIVERY SOLUTIONS REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS $190 MILLION, DOWN 3 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 4 PCT WHEN ADJUSTED FOR FOREIGN EXCHANGE

* Q4 IMPACTED BY $52 MILLION RESTRUCTURING CHARGE,$16 MILLION CHARGE DUE TO RELEASE OF INDEMNIFICATION ASSET RELATED TO 2012 ACQUISITION

* Q4 2017 WAS ALSO IMPACTED BY A $26 MILLION PROVISIONAL CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $649.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S